Here’s why Kerala High Court ‘appreciated’ but rejected law student’s PIL to protect identity of accused in rape cases

Petitioner had also sought the introduction of a gender-neutral legal framework and guidelines to address sexual offences against male victims. (Image generated using AI)

The Kerala High Court recently dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to protect the identity of accused persons in rape and sexual offence cases, observing that the issue is already addressed by settled legal principles.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M rejected the plea filed by a law student, who had also sought the introduction of a gender-neutral legal framework and guidelines to address sexual offences against male victims.

“The contentions as put forth by the petitioner in this writ petition already stand addressed and covered by trite and settled norms as laid down by the Hon’ble Supreme Court as well as this Court,” the court observed.