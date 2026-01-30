Kerala High Court paves way for fireworks at Thrissur’s Kavilakkad Sree Durgadevi at 9 pm tonight
The Kerala High Court allowed fireworks at Kavilakkad Sree Durgadevi Temple provided petitioner and local authorities adhere to safety framework established by fire and rescue services and revenue department.
Kerala high court news: Following Thursday’s reprieve of the Kerala High Court, the Kavilakkad Sree Durgadevi Temple in Chitttanjoor, Thrissur, will display a firework tonight at around 9 pm.
The court has set aside the district authorities’ objections regarding site access and storage facilities at the temple site.
Justice C. Jayachandran was hearing a plea filed by petitioner Pramod V G, challenging a previous restrictive order issued by the district authorities.
Justice Jayachandran permitted the firework at temple to take place at around 9 pm on January 30. (Image enhanced using AI)
The petitioner was referring to the order issued by the district authorities that refused permission for conducting fireworks in connection with the festival of a church.
The district authorities had banned the fireworks on three grounds.
The first is that the petitioner has not maintained a permanent explosive magazine. The second is that the distance from the magazine to the place of display is only 102 meters, as against the minimum distance of 200 meters; and the third is that the display of fireworks is located near a school and a public health centre.
The additional district magistrate is directed to issue the necessary permission to the petitioner for the display of fireworks, subject to the following conditions:
The petitioner shall be permitted to carry out a fireworks display on January 30 at around 9 pm using the same number of fireworks as mentioned in the application.
Since no magazine/store room is maintained, the authorities shall ensure that the fireworks are carried out only with the help of the portable magazine, which is brought in at the time of fireworks.
The authorities of the Revenue Department, Fireworks, Fire and Safety Department, and Police Department shall deploy competent officers to ensure that the fireworks are conducted smoothly in accordance with the license and using only the items permitted in this order.
The officers of the fire and safety separtment shall identify the places where the barricades are to be placed, for maintaining the distances between the spectators and the area where the display is to be conducted.
The petitioner shall ensure that barricades are put up at those places. It shall be ensured that no person is permitted to enter into the prohibited area, except those persons who are performing the fireworks display.
