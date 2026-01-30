Kerala High Court paves way for fireworks at Thrissur’s Kavilakkad Sree Durgadevi at 9 pm tonight

Kerala high court news: Kerala High Court was dealing with a petition seeking permission for fireworks at the temple. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala high court news: Following Thursday’s reprieve of the Kerala High Court, the Kavilakkad Sree Durgadevi Temple in Chitttanjoor, Thrissur, will display a firework tonight at around 9 pm.

The court has set aside the district authorities’ objections regarding site access and storage facilities at the temple site.

Justice C. Jayachandran was hearing a plea filed by petitioner Pramod V G, challenging a previous restrictive order issued by the district authorities.

Justice Jayachandran permitted the firework at temple to take place at around 9 pm on January 30.

The petitioner was referring to the order issued by the district authorities that refused permission for conducting fireworks in connection with the festival of a church.

The district authorities had banned the fireworks on three grounds.