Kerala High Court paves way for fireworks at Thrissur’s Kavilakkad Sree Durgadevi at 9 pm tonight

The Kerala High Court allowed fireworks at Kavilakkad Sree Durgadevi Temple provided petitioner and local authorities adhere to safety framework established by fire and rescue services and revenue department.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 12:05 PM IST
temple firework kerala high courtKerala high court news: Kerala High Court was dealing with a petition seeking permission for fireworks at the temple. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Kerala high court news: Following Thursday’s reprieve of the Kerala High Court, the Kavilakkad Sree Durgadevi Temple in Chitttanjoor, Thrissur, will display a firework tonight at around 9 pm.

The court has set aside the district authorities’ objections regarding site access and storage facilities at the temple site.

Justice C. Jayachandran was hearing a plea filed by petitioner Pramod V G, challenging a previous restrictive order issued by the district authorities.

Justice C. Jayachandran kerala high court Justice Jayachandran permitted the firework at temple to take place at around 9 pm on January 30. (Image enhanced using AI)

The petitioner was referring to the order issued by the district authorities that refused permission for conducting fireworks in connection with the festival of a church.

The district authorities had banned the fireworks on three grounds.

The first is that the petitioner has not maintained a permanent explosive magazine. The second is that the distance from the magazine to the place of display is only 102 meters, as against the minimum distance of 200 meters; and the third is that the display of fireworks is located near a school and a public health centre.

Also Read | Can ‘known rowdy’ banned from his own home? Kerala High Court steps in to redefine liberty v. security

Directions

  • The additional district magistrate is directed to issue the necessary permission to the petitioner for the display of fireworks, subject to the following conditions:
  • The petitioner shall be permitted to carry out a fireworks display on January 30 at around 9 pm using the same number of fireworks as mentioned in the application.
  • Since no magazine/store room is maintained, the authorities shall ensure that the fireworks are carried out only with the help of the portable magazine, which is brought in at the time of fireworks.
  • The authorities of the Revenue Department, Fireworks, Fire and Safety Department, and Police Department shall deploy competent officers to ensure that the fireworks are conducted smoothly in accordance with the license and using only the items permitted in this order.
  • The officers of the fire and safety separtment shall identify the places where the barricades are to be placed, for maintaining the distances between the spectators and the area where the display is to be conducted.
  • The petitioner shall ensure that barricades are put up at those places. It shall be ensured that no person is permitted to enter into the prohibited area, except those persons who are performing the fireworks display.
Also Read | Denied leave for working holidays? Kerala High Court slams state for ‘arbitrary’ move against its own officers

Background

  • The petitioner, represented by advocate Shri Sreehari Indukaladharan, approached the court after the additional district magistrate, Thrissur, issued an order hindering the event.
  • He presented several documents, including a disaster management plan, an onsite plan for the temple, and insurance coverage valid through February 1, 2026, for the fireworks.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
ajit pawar and sharad pawar
NCP factions were ready for a Feb 8 merger announcement, process remains ‘on course’
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
Daldal Review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ajit pawar and sharad pawar
NCP factions were ready for a Feb 8 merger announcement, process remains ‘on course’
RTI Act, Economic Survey 2025-26, Budget session, Economic survey, Narendra Modi, macroeconomic fundamentals, Indian economic growth, Indian economy, Indian express news, current affairs
‘Act never intended as a tool for idle curiosity’: Economic Survey calls for re-examination of RTI Act
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
Daldal Review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi in Freedom at Midnight.
How Nikkhil Advani's Freedom at Midnight uses Mahatma Gandhi assassination not as a polarising event, but a unifying one
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
Malaika Arora on Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora opens up about living in the present, calls Arjun Kapoor 'somebody who is so very important to me'; psychotherapist weighs in
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Michael Nobbs, the dosa-loving hockey coach who made India one of the fitness teams, passes away
FILE PHOTO: Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passed away on THursday aged 72.
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
How Airtel customers can activate Adobe Express Premium for free
The user will be able to access 250 generative AI credits every month, premium image and video templates, over 200 million Adobe Stock photos and videos, and over 30,000 fonts. (Image: Express Image)
Malaika Arora opens up about living in the present, calls Arjun Kapoor 'somebody who is so very important to me'; psychotherapist weighs in
Malaika Arora on Arjun Kapoor
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement