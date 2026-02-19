Kerala High Court orders husband to return 73 sovereigns of gold after ATM records expose ‘meagre income’ claims

the court compared salary records of both spouses and found that the husband had only a “very meagre income” during the relevant period. (Image enhanced using AI)
ATM transfers, euro credits
On the monetary claim, the wife alleged that her husband misused her ATM card and online banking access while they were in Ireland and transferred funds to his mother’s account in India.
Bank statements showed multiple credits in Euros into the mother-in-law’s account.
The husband contended that he had sent the money from his own earnings in Ireland.
However, the court compared salary records of both spouses and found that the husband had only a “very meagre income” during the relevant period.
The bench also took note of certified copies of the wife’s Irish bank account statements, which showed transfers on specific dates including December 20, 2011, March 2 and 16, 2012, May 22, 2012, September 3, 2012 and November 22, 2012 directly to the mother-in-law’s account.
Though the family court had initially hesitated to rely on certain electronic documents citing lack of certification under Section 65B of the Evidence Act, the high court clarified that strict rules of evidence do not strictly apply to family court proceedings.
“We do not find any reason to doubt the genuineness” of the bank records, the bench held, affirming the finding that Rs 10,88,529 was transferred from the wife’s account to the second respondent.
Allowing the appeal in part, the high court directed the respondents to return 72¾ sovereigns of gold within one month, failing which the wife would be entitled to realise its market value at the time of recovery.
Pay Rs 10,88,529 with 9 per cent interest from the date of original petition till February 16, 2026 (date of decree), and per cent interest thereafter till realisation.
Liability of in-laws upheld
The appellants argued that the brother (third respondent) should not have been held liable.
However, the court found that there were specific allegations regarding common benefit and involvement of all respondents, and the family court’s acceptance of the wife’s version did not warrant interference.
Interest rate reduced
The family court had awarded interest at 12 per cent per annum from the date of petition till decree and 6 per cent.
Considering prevailing rates, the high court modified this component, reducing the pre-decree interest to 9 per cent per annum while retaining 6 per cent per annum post-decree.
Parvathy Unnithan and Manesh Krishnan got married on May 5, 2011.
At the time, the wife was employed in Ireland.
According to her plea, she possessed 85 sovereigns of gold ornaments at the time of marriage.
She contended that on May 6, 2011, the very next day of the wedding, she entrusted nearly all her gold ornaments, except a two-sovereign chain, to her husband and mother-in-law for safe custody in a bank locker.
The locker, notably, had been opened on April 25, 2011, just 10 days before the wedding, in the names of the husband and his mother.
After returning to Ireland on June 4, 2011, the wife alleged that the ornaments were sold and the proceeds used to clear a housing loan of the husband’s family.
The husband, mother-in-law and brother denied the allegations and challenged the family court’s decree in appeal.
