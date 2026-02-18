Here’s what Kerala High Court said on ‘fiscal discipline’ as it cancelled Rs 20 crore allotted for govt’s Nava Keralam initiative

The Kerala High Court emphasised that the government is not debarred from taking any welfare measures, but expenditures incurred must have a financial sanction. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: Observing that much is left to be desired when it comes to “fiscal discipline” that is expected to be followed by the government while handling public funds, the Kerala High Court recently set aside the authorisation granted to utilise Rs 20 crore of public funds for the implementation of the Nava Keralam Citizen Response Programme.

Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M were hearing two Public Interest Litigation (PIL) pleas alleging the misuse of public funds for personal and political gain of the ruling party/front under the guise of the welfare programme — Nava Keralam Citizen Response Programme.