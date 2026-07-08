Kerala High Court allows medical termination of pregnancy over severe foetal abnormality

The Kerala High Court recently allowed a couple to undergo termination of pregnancy after a regular scan revealed foetal abnormalities and posed developmental risks, including intellectual disability, when the child grew up.
Acting on the couple’s plea for a hospital of their choice to undergo the medical termination, Justice Harisankar V Menon said, “I am of the opinion that the petitioners are justified in seeking Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP)…Hospital is directed to carry out Medical Termination of Pregnancy as suggested by the Medical Board in their report referred to above,” the court held on July 2.
The ruling referred to the June 24 direction for the constitution of a medical board on the matter. The report filed by the board gave the following findings.
The court noted the medical opinion and said it “points out various abnormalities, including developmental delay, mental abnormalities like intellectual disability, etc.”
“the Board has also recommended that intrauterine feticide be administered prior to the termination of pregnancy,” the order recorded.
The couple, represented by advocate Akash S, contended that a regular scan of the wife detected “severe ventriculomegaly” in the foetus. If the foetus is allowed to be born, they said, the child may suffer from intellectual impairment, developmental delays, and other related complications. Further, the pregnancy was stated to be an “advanced stage of 29 weeks”.
Ventriculomegaly is a condition characterised by the enlargement of the fluid-filled spaces (cerebral ventricles) in the brain.
Aside from seeking MTP “using all permissible scientific methods, the plea sought directions to the Director of Health Services, The District Reproductive and Child Health Officer and a Private Hospital, among others, to take immediate steps to examine the woman and to permit her to undergo the procedure “at the earliest”.
The medical opinion of the Board was placed on record by Government Pleader Pooja Surendran.
While allowing the couple’s plea, the court directed the private hospital, where the procedure is to be carried out, to take note of the Board’s fifth opinion, which stated that “Intrauterine foeticide may be considered before termination of pregnancy”, while carrying out the MTP.