Kerala High Court allows medical termination of pregnancy over severe foetal abnormality

The Kerala High Court recently allowed a couple to undergo termination of pregnancy after a regular scan revealed foetal abnormalities and posed developmental risks, including intellectual disability, when the child grew up. (AI-generated image)

The Kerala High Court recently allowed a couple to undergo termination of pregnancy after a regular scan revealed foetal abnormalities and posed developmental risks, including intellectual disability, when the child grew up.

Acting on the couple’s plea for a hospital of their choice to undergo the medical termination, Justice Harisankar V Menon said, “I am of the opinion that the petitioners are justified in seeking Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP)…Hospital is directed to carry out Medical Termination of Pregnancy as suggested by the Medical Board in their report referred to above,” the court held on July 2.

The ruling referred to the June 24 direction for the constitution of a medical board on the matter. The report filed by the board gave the following findings.