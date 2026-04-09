‘Rigid model code stalling court infrastructure repairs’: Kerala High Court slams ECI

Kerala High Court news: The Kerala High Court has criticised the “belated” and “rigid” approach taken by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) regarding the court’s essential internal infrastructure and expressed concern over the delay by the election authorities in granting exemption from the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for urgent civil and electrical works.

A division bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Registrar General of the High Court.

The plea was seeking to stay requirements that would force the judiciary to route its internal infrastructure proposals through a government-constituted screening committee during the election period.

“The application of the Model Code of Conduct to such essential judicial infrastructure works, rigidly and mechanically, is likely to defeat the very object of the MCC and result in unwarranted interference with the functioning of a constitutional institution,” the court said on April 7.

The bench will next hear the matter on April 10. The bench will next hear the matter on April 10.

The order added that there cannot be any doubt that the communication dated 21 March 2026 was not immediately attended to by the Chief Electoral Officer and that the communication was received belatedly and perilously close to the summer vacation.

High court v ECI

On March 21, the Registrar General addressed a communication to the CEO requesting exemptions from the MMC. The request pertained to essential and urgent internal infrastructure works, including civil, electrical, and electronics projects, intended to be executed during the summer vacation commencing April 11.

On April 2, the CEO informed the Registrar General that the proposal requires prior clearance from the Election Commission of India, and directed that such proposals should be routed through the Screening Committee constituted by the Government of Kerala.

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Appearing for the ECI, advocate M Ajay pointed to Clause ‘C’ and Clause 5(1) of the MCC, which stipu;ates that works cannot start if they have not actually commenced in the field, even if work orders were issued before the MCC.

High court’s case

Representing the high court, advocate Leo Lukose submitted that details and operational aspects of the screening committee were not communicated to the petitioner on time by the office of the CEO and were made available only after a considerable lapse of time, thereby contributing to further delay in processing the request submitted by the petitioner.

He further submitted that the execution of the proposed works involves multiple stages, including administrative sanction, tendering, award of contract, mobilisation of resources, and actual execution.

He stated that each of these stages requires sufficient lead time, and any delay at the initial stage of approval would render the entire exercise impracticable within the limited duration of the summer vacation.

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It was further submitted that failure to execute the said works during the Summer Vacation would necessarily result in the same being carried out during working days, thereby causing disruption to court proceedings, inconvenience to litigants, advocates, and staff, and adversely affecting the administration of justice.

He further argued that the application of the MCC to such essential judicial infrastructure works, rigidly and mechanically, is likely to defeat the very object of the MCC and result in unwarranted interference with the functioning of a constitutional institution.

Court’s directions