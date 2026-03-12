‘Order has no legs to stand on’: Kerala High Court rescues couple’s property trapped in 3-year-old legal error

The order passed by the magistrate has no legs to stand on, the court held. (Image is generated using AI)

Kerala High Court property ruling: Observing that a court’s mistake should not prejudice third-party rights on a property, the Kerala High Court has overruled an interim restraint passed by a magistrate in a domestic violence case in 2022, which had inadvertently covered 2.43 ares of property that the family had already sold. The court said the 2022 order “had no legs to stand on” and effectively prevented the petitioners from enjoying access to their purchased land.

Justice C Pratheep Kumar was hearing a revision plea filed by a couple against the magistrate’s order in a matrimonial dispute granting an injunction restraint over 18.95 ares of the property, of which 2.43 ares belonged to the couple.