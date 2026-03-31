400 trees for a road: Kerala High Court secures ‘ecological paradise’ as it allows widening project to Kannur temple

The petitioner said that if the road in Madayipara is widened by 8.5 metres, it would adversely affect the area’s natural flora and fauna, the Kerala High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: While balancing the need for infrastructure development with environmental preservation, the Kerala High Court has cleared the path for a road-widening project leading to the Sree Madayikavu Bhagavathy Temple in Kannur, and imposed stringent mandates, including planting at least 400 trees, to protect the unique biodiversity of the Madayipara plateau.

A division bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar was hearing two petitions against the road widening project, which stated that it affects and destroys the unique biodiversity of the Madayipara laterite plateau.

While considering the unique and ecologically sensitive features of Madayipara and the limited extent and nature of the proposed road widening, the order said on March 23, “We are of the view that the likely environmental impact is minimal and does not pose any real or substantial threat to the ecology, flora, or fauna of Madayipara.”