400 trees for a road: Kerala High Court secures ‘ecological paradise’ as it allows widening project to Kannur temple
The Kerala High Court was hearing two pleas pertaining to the road project in Madayipara, a flat-topped laterite plateau in Kannur that is home to over 500 plant species, including rare and endemic ones.
Kerala High Court news: While balancing the need for infrastructure development with environmental preservation, the Kerala High Court has cleared the path for a road-widening project leading to the Sree Madayikavu Bhagavathy Temple in Kannur, and imposed stringent mandates, including planting at least 400 trees, to protect the unique biodiversity of the Madayipara plateau.
A division bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar was hearing two petitions against the road widening project, which stated that it affects and destroys the unique biodiversity of the Madayipara laterite plateau.
While considering the unique and ecologically sensitive features of Madayipara and the limited extent and nature of the proposed road widening, the order said on March 23, “We are of the view that the likely environmental impact is minimal and does not pose any real or substantial threat to the ecology, flora, or fauna of Madayipara.”
The litigation involved two primary challenges regarding the disputed widening of a road leading to the Madayikavu Bhagavathy Temple.
Madayipara is situated about 40 meters above sea level and is rich in fresh water.
Two separate pleas were filed, one by a devotee of Sree Madayikavu Bhagavathy Temple, concerned that the project would destroy the unique biodiversity of the Madayipara laterite plateau.
According to this petitioner, the road leading from the Public Works Department (PWD) road to the Madayipara temple has a width of 3.5 metres and a length of about 300 metres.
The petitioner contended that the said road has been in a dilapidated condition for the past several years.
The petitioner said Madayipara is well known for its geographical peculiarities. If the road is widened by 8.5 metres, it would adversely affect the biodiversity, natural flora, and fauna of the landscape.
Another plea was filed by Bachi Sulaimantakath Sameera, alleging that the construction encroached upon her private property.
Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar were hearing petitions which said the road project would affect the biodiversity of the Madayipara plateau.
State’s stand
The executive engineer, PWD, filed a counter affidavit contending that the road leading to Madayikavu is very narrow and in a bad condition.
It was submitted that it is difficult for devotees to drive vehicles on the road, and the public made several complaints to the Kalliassery MLA about the road’s pathetic condition.
It stated that the proposed road would be constructed without disturbing Madayippara’s biodiversity. The contractor has already started the work.
The executive officer of the temple also filed a counterstatement with contentions similar to those of the PWD.
Madayipara is a flat-topped laterite plateau in Kannur district, Kerala, near Pazhayangadi on the banks of the Kuppam River.
Covering about 600–700 acres and rising 40–47 m above sea level, the plateau offers wide views of nearby wetlands and the coast near Ezhimala.
It offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and sea, with seasonal colour transformations, green grasses in the monsoon, golden hues in summer, and blue flower carpets in spring.
It is an ecological paradise rich in a wide variety of flora and fauna.
Madayipara is a biodiversity hotspot, with over 500 plant species, including rare and endemic plants such as Rotala malabarica, Nymphoides krishnakesara, Justicia ekakusuma, Eriocaulon madayiparensis, etc. Lindernia madayiparense is a rare, endemic annual herb discovered in 2012 on the Madayipara laterite hills.
It also hosts a variety of species of birds, including wetland birds, terrestrial/insectivores, local migrants, and long-distance Palaearctic/ Himalayan migrants that use it as a key stopover. Madayipara has an irreplaceable ecological, hydrological, geological, and cultural value.
‘Road widening poses no substantial threat’
The court clarified that it will address the rival submissions, bearing in mind the unique and ecologically sensitive features of Madayipara.
It added that on the contrary, repairing and upgrading the existing road in accordance with Indian Roads Congress (IRC) standards would significantly enhance safety for the devotees who frequently visit the temple, and would contribute positively to the overall upkeep and accessibility of the area.
The proposed road widening project shall be undertaken strictly in a manner that does not cause any damage or disturbance to the biodiversity of Madayipara, including its ponds, water bodies, and the existing natural flora and fauna.
The authorities shall make arrangements to ensure that the contractor undertakes afforestation by planting not less than 400 trees, consisting of species indigenous to and compatible with the geographical and ecological features of the locality.
Planting shall be carried out at appropriate locations, in consultation with the divisional forest officer (DFO) having jurisdiction over the area, and shall be completed by June 2026.
The principal chief conservator of forests, or such other competent authority of the Forest Department, shall, in consultation with all relevant stakeholders, formulate and finalise a comprehensive afforestation scheme covering a larger extent of Madayipara.
The said scheme shall be placed before this court on or before July 16, and shall clearly set out the measures proposed to ensure long-term preservation of the biodiversity and ecological integrity of the area.
The authority shall maintain videographic records of the afforestation activities undertaken and shall place the same on record before this Court on or before 15th July 2026, along with a duly affidavit detailing the steps taken, without fail.
The authorities shall ensure proper and regular watering, care, and maintenance of the planted saplings, in coordination with the concerned divisional forest officer.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
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Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More