No power with district collector to impose penalty for shortfall of LPG cylinders: Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court said that the collector lacked the legal authority to impose such liabilities. (Image generated using AI)

The Kerala High Court recently set aside an order of the Alappuzha District Collector imposing a penalty of Rs 500 and directing recovery of over Rs 2.13 lakh from an LPG dealer, observing that the collector lacked the legal authority to impose such liabilities.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas allowed the plea filed by the proprietor of Thiruvonam Indane Services and ruled that the impugned order was “without any authority or jurisdiction” under the law.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas allowed the plea filed by the proprietor of Thiruvonam Indane Services. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas allowed the plea filed by the proprietor of Thiruvonam Indane Services.

“The provision in the Essential Commodities Act only provides for search, seizure, and confiscation of LPG cylinders. There is no corresponding power to impose liability when shortfalls of such cylinders are identified during inspection,” the court said.