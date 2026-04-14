‘Consumers don’t do meticulous comparisons’: Kerala High Court backs LAZZA in HAZZA copyright row

The Kerala High Court pointed out that a likelihood of confusion is sufficient to establish infringement. (AI-generated image)

Observing that the consumers rarely perform side-by-side comparisons of trademarks during daily purchases, the Kerala High Court refused to interfere with an interim injunction in a trademark infringement dispute between food outlets- “LAZZA” and “HAZZA”.

On April 10, Justice S Manu observed that while HAZZA claims to be running a restaurant specialising in Malabar and Middle Eastern cuisine, LAZZA is in the business of selling ice creams, milk products, non-alcoholic beverages, etc.

“Consumers seldom engage in detailed and meticulous comparisons of different marks. Impression created by the visual appearance, structure and sound may influence the decision of the consumer. It is well accepted that alertness of the consumer may not be at a higher degree when involved in purchasing as part of daily affairs,” the order read.