Missed classes not missed chance: Kerala High Court steps in, saves law students prevented from appearing for exams

It was contended by the petitioners that the college had conducted only 71 working days in total for the second semester for both courses, the Kerala High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: The Kerala High Court recently regularised the permission granted to a group of law students to write their second-semester examination, observing that they were prejudiced by their college’s failure to conduct the mandatory number of working days.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the order on March 12 while allowing a writ petition filed by nine students enrolled in three-year and five-year LLB courses at an affiliated law college under Mahatma Gandhi University.

“Petitioners have been prejudiced on account of the omission of the college to conduct the minimum number of working days,” the high court noted while passing the order.