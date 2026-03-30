Your landlord can’t just walk in: Kerala High Court protects tenants from owners who ‘trespass’ into rented home

5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 04:31 PM IST
Just because the accused is the owner of the room does not absolve him of criminal liability if he enters with the intention to commit an unlawful act, the Kerala High Court said. (Image generated using AI)
Kerala High Court news: The Kerala High Court recently upheld the conviction of a landlord for trespassing onto tenanted premises and damaging the tenant’s belongings, observing that even a true owner cannot unlawfully enter premises in the lawful possession of a tenant with the intent to commit an offence. The court also ordered the landlord to pay damages of Rs 15,000.
Justice Jobin Sebastian passed the order in a revision petition filed by the accused challenging his conviction under Sections 454 (house trespass) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Justice Jobin Sebastian said a revisional court cannot reappreciate the evidence as an appellate court and substitute its own view.
“It is well settled that offences such as criminal trespass and house trespass are offences against possession and not against ownership. Therefore, even a true owner cannot, under the guise of ownership, unlawfully enter premises in the lawful possession of another with the intent to commit an offence,” the Kerala High Court said in its order dated March 26.
This is a case where the landlord is alleged to have trespassed into a tenanted room and committed mischief by throwing out the household articles belonging to the tenant.
Both the trial court and the appellate court found no reason to disbelieve the testimonies of these independent witnesses, who had no apparent motive to falsely implicate the accused, and based the conviction primarily on their evidence.
It is well settled that a court exercising revisional jurisdiction will interfere with the findings of the courts below only when such findings suffer from illegality, impropriety, or perversity.
Unless it is shown that the judgment of the trial court or the appellate court is perverse, unreasonable, or suffers from non-consideration of relevant material or misreading of evidence, interference in revision is not warranted.
The revisional court cannot reappreciate the evidence as an appellate court and substitute its own view merely because another view is possible.
Although the accused is the owner of the room into which he is alleged to have trespassed, the evidence on record clearly establishes that the said room had been let out to the tenant and was in his lawful possession at the time of the occurrence, as a tenant.
The mere fact that the accused is the owner of the room does not, ipso facto, absolve him of criminal liability when such entry is effected with the intention to commit an unlawful act.
Since the possession of the tenanted room has been clearly established to be with the tenant, any unauthorised entry into the said room with the requisite criminal intent squarely attracts the offence of house trespass, notwithstanding his ownership of the room.
Furthermore, the testimony of the eyewitnesses, corroborated by other material evidence, clearly establishes that the accused also committed an act of mischief by forcibly throwing out the household articles belonging to the tenant.
Taking into account the nature of the dispute between the accused and the tenant, as well as the motive which led to the commission of the offence…the sentence imposed by the trial court, as affirmed by the appellate court, is somewhat harsh and warrants interference.
Without interfering with the finding of guilt, the sentence imposed on the accused is modified to imprisonment till the rising of the court and to pay compensation of Rs 15,000.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
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