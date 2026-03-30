Your landlord can’t just walk in: Kerala High Court protects tenants from owners who ‘trespass’ into rented home

Just because the accused is the owner of the room does not absolve him of criminal liability if he enters with the intention to commit an unlawful act, the Kerala High Court said. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: The Kerala High Court recently upheld the conviction of a landlord for trespassing onto tenanted premises and damaging the tenant’s belongings, observing that even a true owner cannot unlawfully enter premises in the lawful possession of a tenant with the intent to commit an offence. The court also ordered the landlord to pay damages of Rs 15,000.

Justice Jobin Sebastian passed the order in a revision petition filed by the accused challenging his conviction under Sections 454 (house trespass) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Justice Jobin Sebastian said a revisional court cannot reappreciate the evidence as an appellate court and substitute its own view. Justice Jobin Sebastian said a revisional court cannot reappreciate the evidence as an appellate court and substitute its own view.

“It is well settled that offences such as criminal trespass and house trespass are offences against possession and not against ownership. Therefore, even a true owner cannot, under the guise of ownership, unlawfully enter premises in the lawful possession of another with the intent to commit an offence,” the Kerala High Court said in its order dated March 26.