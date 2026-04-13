Pay up: Kerala High Court rejects cash crunch excuse for KSRTC’s provident fund dues

The petitioners in the case included drivers, conductors, mechanics, and inspectors working at KSRTC’s Kattappana depot, the Kerala High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court ruling on PF dues: A state-run corporation’s financial difficulties cannot justify the indefinite withholding of employees’ provident fund (PF) dues, the Kerala High Court has ruled, while directing the State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to release pending PF advances to six employees within a strict three-month timeline.

Justice Viju Abraham, in an order dated April 10, 2026, noted that the petitioners included drivers, conductors, mechanics, and inspectors working at KSRTC’s Kattappana depot.

Justice Viju Abraham directed KSRTC to disburse the amounts applied for by the petitioners within three months. Justice Viju Abraham directed KSRTC to disburse the amounts applied for by the petitioners within three months.

“Whatever that may be, the amount legally due to the petitioners cannot be kept indefinitely only for the reason of the financial difficulties faced by the respondent-Corporation,” the Kerala High Court order read.