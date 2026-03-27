‘One in Christ’: Kerala High Court quotes Bible to end Knanaya community practice of expulsion for marrying ‘outside’

The Kerala High Court was hearing a plea Metropolitan Archbishop and the Archeparchy of Kottayam over endogamy marriage in Knanaya community. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: Invoking the Biblical tenets, the Kerala High Court has held that the right to marry a person of one’s choice is a fundamental right and rejected the plea of the Metropolitan Archbishop and the Archeparchy of Kottayam, ruling that church membership derived through birth and baptism cannot be terminated on the grounds of marrying outside the Knanaya and the community.

Justice Easwaran S held that the right to marry a person of one’s choice is a fundamental right and that any ecclesiastical bye-law infringing upon this liberty is void and unenforceable.

“The invocation of religious autonomy cannot be transmuted into a licence to infringe constitutionally guaranteed freedoms, leading up to the excommunication of an individual,” the court said on March 23.