Why Kerala High Court upheld preventive detention order even as accused was already in jail

The Public Prosecutor argued before the court that the detention order was passed after being satisfied that it was the only effective measure to prevent the detenu from repeating criminal activities. (Image generated using AI)

Written by Sumit Kumar Singh

The Kerala High Court recently dismissed a plea against a preventive detention order passed under a state law and held that the authority concerned had satisfied the “triple test” required to detain people already in judicial custody.

The division bench comprising Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian upheld the detention order dated September 16, 2025, which had been confirmed by the government for a period of six months.

The court was hearing a writ petition on February 10 against the detention order passed against Abdul Khader under Section 3(1) of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), 2007, which pertains to the power to make orders for detaining known goondas and rowdies. The order was confirmed by the government on November 19, 2025.