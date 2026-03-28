No one was ‘fit’ enough: Kerala High Court upholds institution’s right to fix minimum standards for managerial post

The Kerala High Court was dealing with a plea regarding the director post of IHRD. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: While hearing a plea regarding the recruitment process for the position of Director of the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD), the Kerala High Court has held that institutions and selection committees for “superior managerial posts” are legally permitted to establish minimum qualifying standards, such as cut-off marks.

Justice N Nagaresh was dealing with a plea by Dr Vinu Thomas, Dean (Academic) of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, challenging the selection process for the post of director at the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD).

“It has to be noted that the selection is for appointment to a superior managerial post of Director. The Institution or the select committee will be free to fix a minimum standard for recruitment to such a crucial post under the IHRD, the order reads on March 26.