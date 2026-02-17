‘Common knowledge’ that brides entrust gold to spouses: Kerala High Court upholds woman’s claim for return of 40 sovereigns

The court noted that the estranged husband did not seriously dispute the quantity of the gold ornaments worn by his wife at the time of their wedding. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: Observing that a bride may entrust her ornaments to her husband after reaching the matrimonial home soon after the marriage, the Kerala High Court upheld a claim for the return of 40 sovereigns of gold ornaments, Rs 50,000, as well as household articles.

Justices Sathish Ninan and P Krishna Kumar were hearing the appeal of the husband challenging the trial court’s order to return the gold and articles, as well as his claim seeking the recovery of 16 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs 5 lakh allegedly given by him to his wife.

“It is a matter of common knowledge that, upon reaching the matrimonial home after marriage, a bride may not be in a position to retain all her gold ornaments in her personal custody. Ordinarily, such ornaments are entrusted to the husband or his close relatives for safekeeping,” the court observed in its February 16 order.