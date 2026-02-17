‘Common knowledge’ that brides entrust gold to spouses: Kerala High Court upholds woman’s claim for return of 40 sovereigns

Kerala High Court news: Observing that a bride may entrust her ornaments to her husband after reaching the matrimonial home soon after the marriage, the Kerala High Court upheld a claim for the return of 40 sovereigns of gold ornaments, Rs 50,000, as well as household articles.
Justices Sathish Ninan and P Krishna Kumar were hearing the appeal of the husband challenging the trial court’s order to return the gold and articles, as well as his claim seeking the recovery of 16 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs 5 lakh allegedly given by him to his wife.
“It is a matter of common knowledge that, upon reaching the matrimonial home after marriage, a bride may not be in a position to retain all her gold ornaments in her personal custody. Ordinarily, such ornaments are entrusted to the husband or his close relatives for safekeeping,” the court observed in its February 16 order.
He had also claimed that some ornaments worn by his wife were not genuine gold.
However, it was placed on record that he was working as a coolie, earning only Rs 150 to Rs 250 per day at the time of marriage, which does not allow the court to accept that the ornaments worn by his wife included gold given by him.
On the other hand, the estranged husband had admitted that his father-in-law was employed abroad at the time of marriage, reflecting their better financial condition.
The estranged wife had placed on record a series of photographs showing that she was wearing the ornaments at the time of marriage.
Considering all the circumstances of the case, it is probable that the wife entrusted her gold ornaments to her husband and mother-in-law.
There is no case against the mother-in-law since she was not directly involved in the misappropriation of the ornaments or money.
Moreover, the wife’s gold was utilised for purchasing an autorickshaw for her husband and for similar purposes.
The wife’s claim for Rs 50,000 and the household articles is considered as there is no evidence refuting the same.
The estranged husband’s claim that he had given 16 sovereigns of gold ornaments or Rs 5 lakh to his wife is not convincing, since no evidence establishes that he had sufficient financial means to mobilise such funds before the marriage.
