Law profession a ‘jealous mistress’: Kerala High Court says homeopath can’t enrol as advocate without cancelling registration

The state Bar Council submitted that if the petitioner did not wish to pursue her practice as a homeopath, nothing prevented her from cancelling the registration. (AI-generated image)

Kerala High Court news: The Kerala High Court has held that a registered homeopathy practitioner cannot be enrolled as an advocate unless she cancels her registration as a medical practitioner.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the order while dismissing a plea filed by a homeopathy doctor who challenged the Bar Council of Kerala’s (BCK) decision refusing to enrol her as an advocate unless she cancelled her medical registration.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas held that a citizen’s fundamental right to practise any profession is subject to reasonable restrictions. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas held that a citizen’s fundamental right to practise any profession is subject to reasonable restrictions.

“Medical practitioner of Homoeopathy can be denied permission to enrol as an Advocate unless the registration as a Homoeopath is cancelled,” the Kerala High Court order dated May 18 stated, adding, “Splitting the professional soul between two masters can lead to losing focus in both professions. Such divided loyalty cannot be countenanced in the profession of law as the said profession has often been stated to be a jealous mistress.”