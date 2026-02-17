Kerala High Court halts govt’s Rs 20 crore ‘Nava Keralam’ initiative following election campaigning allegations

The petitioners alleged that the programme was a political campaign tailored to help the ruling party ahead of the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections. (File photo)

In a setback for the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led government, the Kerala High Court Tuesday directed the state government to stop the conduct of its citizen response initiative ‘Nava Keralam programme’.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar VM acted on public interest litigations filed by KSU, the student wing of the Congress. The state government had launched the programme early last month to gather people’s feedback on development and welfare schemes, understand local needs, and collect public opinion.

According to the state government, the programme is an essential welfare study intended to augment and facilitate development measures already undertaken.