No right to strike? Kerala High Court says bank officers bound by curbs, can’t paralyse services to common citizens

The court was hearing an appeal filed by Federal Bank after a single judge quashed conciliation proceedings against a proposed strike by its officers’ association. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: Placing national economic stability above sectional industrial action, the Kerala High Court has ruled that employees of banks, including officers, are bound by statutory restrictions on strikes once the sector is declared a public utility service (PUS).

A bench of Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Syam Kumar V M was hearing an appeal filed by The Federal Bank Limited, against the March 28, 2025, decision of a single judge that had quashed conciliation proceedings initiated against a proposed strike by the Federal Bank Officers’ Association (FBOA).

“If bank officers go on strike, it is the common citizen, the lower-middle-class or poor citizens, who are most adversely affected, not the wealthy. This is because the banking sector’s interface today is far more with ordinary citizens than with the affluent. Even for basic services such as issuing a money order or demand draft, ordinary citizens must wait in long queues, running from one counter to another,” the court said on February 27.