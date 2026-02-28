Kerala High Court upholds eviction of Kannur shop tenant, says landlord free to start new business

Unless the claim of the landlord is made with an oblique motive, no court will interfere with the requirement of the landlord, said the Kerala High Court. (Image generated using AI)

In a clear reaffirmation of a landlord’s right to use his own property, the Kerala High Court has upheld the eviction of a shop tenant in Kannur for non-payment of rent and for resisting the landlord’s plea to start his own business in the premises.

A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M was hearing a revision petition filed by one Moosakutty T, the tenant and dismissed his plea granting him six months’ time to vacate the shop, subject to filing an affidavit and continuing to pay Rs 5,000 per month as occupational charges.

The landlord was able to establish that he required the tenanted premises for the purpose of starting his own business, said the Kerala High Court.

“Merely because the landlord is having a landed property or has an income from the said property cannot be a relevant consideration. However, law does not insist that if the landlord is having another source of income, he shall not carry out another activity or venture for starting a business,” the court said on February 24, referring to a Supreme Court verdict.