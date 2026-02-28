Kerala High Court upholds eviction of Kannur shop tenant, says landlord free to start new business
The Kerala High Court dismissed a plea filed by a tenant and granted him six months’ time to vacate the shop, subject to filing an affidavit and continuing to pay Rs 5,000 per month as occupational charges.
In a clear reaffirmation of a landlord’s right to use his own property, the Kerala High Court has upheld the eviction of a shop tenant in Kannur for non-payment of rent and for resisting the landlord’s plea to start his own business in the premises.
A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M was hearing a revision petition filed by one Moosakutty T, the tenant and dismissed his plea granting him six months’ time to vacate the shop, subject to filing an affidavit and continuing to pay Rs 5,000 per month as occupational charges.
The landlord was able to establish that he required the tenanted premises for the purpose of starting his own business, said the Kerala High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)
“Merely because the landlord is having a landed property or has an income from the said property cannot be a relevant consideration. However, law does not insist that if the landlord is having another source of income, he shall not carry out another activity or venture for starting a business,” the court said on February 24, referring to a Supreme Court verdict.
‘Other income’ no bar to start business
The landlord was able to establish that he required the tenanted premises for the purpose of starting his own business, to which, the argument was that the landlord was doing other businesses at Mysore and as such the claim is not sustainable.
Unless the claim of the landlord is made with an oblique motive, no court will interfere with the requirement of the landlord.
The judges emphasised that once a landlord establishes a bona fide requirement meaning a genuine and honest need, not a mere desire, courts will not interfere unless there is proof of an oblique motive.
No reason to interfere
The high court was particularly mindful that two fact-finding authorities had already assessed the evidence.
After reviewing the reasoning of the appellate authority, especially its detailed discussion on the landlord’s bona fide requirement, the court concluded there was no legal error warranting interference.
The conditions included that the tenant must file an affidavit before the rent control court within two weeks, unconditionally undertaking to vacate and he must continue to pay Rs 5,000 per month as occupational charges during the extended period.
Failure to comply would expose him to immediate execution of the eviction order.
From rent dispute to high court
The dispute traces back to 2021, when landlord Abdul Saleem approached the Rent Control Court, Kuthuparamba, seeking eviction of his tenant under sections of the Kerala Buildings (Lease and Rent Control) Act, 1965.
He alleged two things- the tenant had defaulted in paying rent and that he genuinely required the shop room to start his own business.
On March 30, 2024, the rent control court allowed the eviction petition stating that arrears of rent were proved and that the landlord’s need was bona fide.
The appellate authority recorded that the tenant had failed to deposit rent as required and that payments were made only up to September 2025 .
This, the court held, permits eviction for non-payment of rent.
Supreme Court ruling
Last year, the Supreme Court ordered eviction of a tenant who occupied a property for around 50 years observing once a landlord proves that he genuinely needs a particular property, the tenant has no right to suggest alternative accommodation.
On December 2, the top court was hearing an appeal against the Bombay High Court verdict in a dispute related to a commercial property occupied by a tenant located in Kamathipura, Nagpada, Mumbai.
Referring to a 2016 apex court decision that held that the landlord is the best judge of his own requirements, the court said, “The defendant (tenant) cannot dictate to the plaintiff/landlord regarding suitability of the accommodation and to start the business.”
While ruling in favour of the landlord, the court took note of the fact that the tenant had been occupying the premises for nearly 50 years and granted time to vacate the premises until June 30, 2026.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More