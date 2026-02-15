20 years after pastor’s death, Kerala High Court doubles payout: Why insurance firm’s ‘twin FIR’ argument failed

Kerala High Court news: Two decades after a pastor lost his life in a road accident on a Kerala highway in 2006, the Kerala High Court recently enhanced the compensation to his family from Rs 2.7 lakh to Rs 5.03 lakh and dismissed the insurance company’s challenge.
Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen upheld the finding of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Thrissur, that the accident occurred solely due to the negligence of the truck driver, and granted an additional Rs 2,33,500 to the widow and two sons of the deceased, over and above the amount already awarded by the tribunal.
“Though the Investigating Officer was examined, the insurance company failed to bring out any positive evidence in the cross-examination to substantiate their contentions. The tribunal has considered the aforesaid issue in detail and found that the negligence was on the part of the driver of the lorry,” the court said on February 12.
The court also revisited the amounts granted under conventional heads such as funeral expenses, loss of estate, and consortium.
Funeral expenses were enhanced to Rs 18,150 (granting an additional Rs 13,150).
Loss of estate was enhanced to Rs 18,150 (additional Rs 13,150).
Loss of consortium was enhanced to Rs 1,45,200 for the three claimants collectively, resulting in an additional Rs 1,20,200.
At the same time, the court deleted Rs 25,000 earlier awarded under the head “loss of love and affection,” observing that once consortium is granted, awarding a separate amount under that head would amount to duplication of compensation.
The court found no reason to interfere with other heads of compensation, describing them as just and reasonable.
