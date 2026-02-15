20 years after pastor’s death, Kerala High Court doubles payout: Why insurance firm’s ‘twin FIR’ argument failed

With inputs from Sumit Kumar Singh

Kerala High Court news: Two decades after a pastor lost his life in a road accident on a Kerala highway in 2006, the Kerala High Court recently enhanced the compensation to his family from Rs 2.7 lakh to Rs 5.03 lakh and dismissed the insurance company’s challenge.

Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen upheld the finding of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Thrissur, that the accident occurred solely due to the negligence of the truck driver, and granted an additional Rs 2,33,500 to the widow and two sons of the deceased, over and above the amount already awarded by the tribunal.