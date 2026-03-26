Fair payout based on ‘actual wage’: Kerala High Court upholds Rs 24 lakh relief to paraplegic

KSEB deposited Rs 7.17 lakh as relief and provided medical reimbursements, arguing that the man was accommodated in a supernumerary post, the Kerala High Court found. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court fair compensation ruling: The Kerala High Court has ruled that compensation under the Employees’ Compensation Act, 1923, must be calculated based on an employee’s actual monthly wages rather than the statutory cap notified by the Centre, provided those wages can be proved.

Justice S Manu dismissed an appeal filed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), upholding a compensation award of over Rs 24 lakh for a lineman who suffered total permanent disability.

Justice S Manu noted that the man’s injury resulted in paraplegia, leaving him bedridden and 100 per cent disabled. Justice S Manu noted that the man’s injury resulted in paraplegia, leaving him bedridden and 100 per cent disabled.

“The Act is unquestionably a social welfare legislation providing for remedies to employees who sustain injuries out of the employment and during the course of the employment to get adequate compensation,” the high court said on March 25.