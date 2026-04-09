Kerala elections: High Court says no ‘specific directions needed’, trusts ECI strategy for ‘free, fair’ polls

Kerala elections news: Refusing to issue any “specific directions” for ongoing Kerala assembly elections security arrangements in multiple constituencies, the Kerala High Court has observed that the Election Commission of India “shall alertly observe and take appropriate steps” to ensure free and fair elections.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas was hearing a batch of seven petitions that raised concerns over threats of violence, booth capturing, and voter intimidation to election candidates, polling agents and voters during the Kerala assembly elections seeking police protection including deployment of security forces, monitoring measures and other safeguards to ensure free and fair elections.

“No specific directions are required to be issued, other than to observe that the Election Commission of India shall alertly observe and take appropriate steps to ensure free and fair elections and instill confidence in the voters as well as the candidates to turn up for the election, in large numbers,” the court said on April 7.

The high court pointed out that webcasting had been implemented across polling stations statewide, rendering some of the petitioners’ demands in ongoing elections redundant. (Image enhanced using AI) The high court pointed out that webcasting had been implemented across polling stations statewide, rendering some of the petitioners’ demands in ongoing elections redundant. (Image enhanced using AI)

Court finds no basis for generalised apprehensions

After considering the submissions, the high court noted that most allegations raised by petitioners were “general in nature” and lacked specific instances warranting judicial intervention. It observed that the ECI had already taken “elaborate arrangements” to address potential threats and ensure transparency.

“The assurance offered by the Election Commission, that every effort has been taken to ensure a free and fair elections, is sufficient in the circumstances. Moreover, the ECI has deployed the Armed Forces, sufficient police personnel and even installed web cameras in all polling booths across the State,” the court said.

Importantly, the high court pointed out that webcasting had been implemented across polling stations statewide, rendering some of the petitioners’ demands redundant.

In cases where specific threats were cited, such as to a candidate in Taliparamba, the court recorded that police protection had already been provided in advance, addressing the concern.

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Background: Multiple pleas cite threat

Seven writ petitions were filed by a mix of candidates, election agents, and political functionaries connected to various constituencies in the assembly elections before the high court.

These included independent candidates (some supported by political fronts like the United Democratic Front), a Left Democratic Front convener, chief election agents, chief polling agents, and other contesting candidates from constituencies such as Payyannur, Taliparamba, Nadapuram, Trikaripur, and Ambalappuzha, all of whom approached the high court citing threat perceptions and seeking security measures to ensure free and fair polling.

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Petitioners alleged threats ranging from potential electoral violence to booth capturing, impersonation, and intimidation of voters and agents. Some also requested deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), installation of web cameras in sensitive booths, and enhanced surveillance mechanisms.

In one plea, an independent candidate supported by a political front claimed a direct threat to his life after switching political allegiance ahead of the polls. Others pointed to a history of violence and high polling percentages in certain booths as indicators of possible malpractice.

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Court stresses ECI’s constitutional responsibility

At the heart of the ruling was a reaffirmation of the ECI’s plenary powers under Article 324 of the Constitution, which vests it with the “superintendence, direction and control” of elections.

The court observed that once the election process has commenced, decisions relating to deployment of police and central forces fall squarely within the commission’s domain.

ECI assures robust security, monitoring

Responding to these concerns, the ECI submitted detailed statements outlining the extensive measures already in place. These included vulnerability mapping, identification of critical polling stations, deployment of micro observers, and webcasting across polling booths.

The commission also highlighted that CAPFs and state armed police had been deployed based on ground assessments, with route marches, patrolling, and confidence-building measures underway in sensitive areas.

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Further, mechanisms such as flying squad teams, static surveillance teams, and model code of conduct enforcement units were actively monitoring election-related activities to prevent violations.

Reliance on precedent

The judgment also drew support from an earlier decision in Reghunath K M vs Inspector General of Police, where the court had emphasised the duty of the election commission to act decisively to prevent any obstruction to voters exercising their franchise.

Reiterating this principle, the high court held that the assurances given by the ECI in the present case were sufficient, particularly in light of the comprehensive security framework described.

No further directions, petitions disposed

Concluding that no extraordinary circumstances existed to justify judicial interference, the court disposed of all seven writ petitions with a general observation reinforcing the ECI’s duty.

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The ruling underscores judicial restraint in electoral matters and reinforces institutional trust in the election commission’s ability to manage complex poll logistics and security challenges.