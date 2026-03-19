Kerala High Court relaxes dress code for advocates, here’s why

Considering the sweltering heat, the Kerala High Court recently published a notice relaxing dress code for the advocates in the state.

According to the notice issued by the registrar general of the court, wearing of black coat and gown will be optional for advocates appearing in the district courts and for the advocates appearing in the High Court wearing of gown will be optional.

The decision was taken after the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association had requested to issue appropriate orders dispensing with dress code during summer season considering the sweltering weather.

“The Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association vide reference cited has requested to issue appropriate orders dispensing with dress code during this Summer considering the sweltering weather and the difficulties faced by the Advocate community across the State. The Honourable the Chief Justice, after considering the same, has decided as follows:-