Kerala High Court dismisses ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s plea to appeal FIR order in bribery case

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea of former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others seeking permission to appeal against a single-judge order directing an FIR to be lodged against them in the alleged CMRL bribery case.

A bench of Justices K Natarajan and Johnson John dismissed the pleas seeking permission to appeal against the single judge’s October 9 order.

The High Court had reserved its order on October 13.

A single bench of the Kerala High Court had on October 9 directed the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to register an FIR against former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T Veena, son-in-law Muhammed Riyas and others over alleged illegal payments to Veena’s IT firm.