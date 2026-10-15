Trace the killers: Kerala High Court directs UIDAI to match fingerprints in murder probe

In what could be a first-of-its-kind direction, the Kerala High Court has allowed a plea filed by the Kerala State Police, directing UIDAI to help them find some murder suspects by comparing their crime scene fingerprints with the biometric database for Coimbatore district and informing investigators of any match.

Justice G Girish was hearing a plea filed by the Kerala Police seeking directions to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to compare the fingerprints with its fingerprint data for Coimbatore district and to disclose the information it finds about the murder suspects to the investigating officer.

“The only request of the investigating agency is that the UIDAI may compare the suspects’ fingerprints handed over to them with the fingerprints available in their database and to inform the investigating agency of the whereabouts of those persons whose fingerprints were found matching the above suspects’ fingerprints. Once the whereabouts of those persons whose fingerprints matched the fingerprints collected from the crime scene are conveyed to the investigating agency, it is up to them to proceed further with the steps of investigation pertaining to the collection of fingerprints from those persons and their comparison,” the October 14 order read.

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While allowing the plea, the high court specifically said that the order passed by it was after considering “the exceptional facts and circumstances of this case, and that this cannot be cited as a precedent to follow the same course in other cases which may arise in future”.

Justice G Girish allowed the plea and directed the UIDAI to help the Kerala Police by matching the suspect’s fingerprints with the data for Coimbatore District. Justice G Girish allowed the plea and directed the UIDAI to help the Kerala Police by matching the suspect’s fingerprints with the data for Coimbatore District.

According to the police, a middle-aged couple were brutally killed on the night of November 14, 2016, at their residence at Kannukurissi in Palakkad, and the murder was done to rob them of three sovereigns of gold and Rs 4,000 cash.

The police claimed that they caught one of the suspects whose fingerprint matched the fingerprint collected from the crime scene but were unable to trace the other culprits despite comparing the six fingerprints collected from the scene of the crime with those of more than 1,200 persons.

Because of the difficult situation, the police sought the help of the UIDAI for comparing the suspects’ fingerprints with the Aadhaar database to try to find the whereabouts of the persons whose fingerprints matched with it, but the UIDAI rejected the above request. Consequently, the police approached the high court.

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‘Right to Privacy’

Advocate Suvin R Menon and Deputy Solicitor General of India OM Shalina, appearing on behalf of UIDAI and the central government, argued that the law did not permit sharing of the biometric and other information stored by the UIDAI in its database. The counsel also said that the right to privacy of crores of citizens would be infringed if the request was allowed.

The counsel contended that there were technological constraints to match the imprint of a fingerprint on paper or other material with the Aadhaar database. The counsel also urged that if the request was allowed, it would open a “floodgate of requests and applications” by investigating agencies wanting to compare suspect fingerprints with the “fingerprints of more than 130 crores of people kept with confidentiality by the UIDAI”.

Advocate P Narayanan appearing for the police submitted that the police did not want the UIDAI to “compare the suspects’ fingerprints with the fingerprints of the entire population of India”, and a comparison of the fingerprints of those persons of Coimbatore District in Tamil Nadu would be enough since the police was sure that the other suspects were “remaining in exile” in Coimbatore.

Regarding the technical difficulty, the counsel submitted that the officials from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) had already confirmed that the problem could be solved since the fingerprints in JPEG format could be successfully converted into binary format using their software and the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS).

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‘Core biometric information’

The high court noted that according to the law, the security and confidentiality-related section of the Aadhaar Act would have no application in a case where a high court judge has ordered for the information to be disclosed, but the law makes it mandatory that the court must decide any case after hearing the UIDAI and the Aadhaar number holder concerned. The court also noticed that the law did not allow disclosure of core biometric information.

The bench observed that the requirement of hearing the Aadhaar number holder could not be applied to the case as “there was no need for the investigating agency to seek the help of UIDAI, if they were aware of the whereabouts of the persons whose identity information are sought to be collected.”

Accordingly, the high court directed the UIDAI to compare the suspects’ fingerprints with the fingerprints stored in its database for Coimbatore District in Tamil Nadu, and to inform the police of the whereabouts of those persons whose fingerprints match the suspects’ fingerprints.