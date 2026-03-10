Editors beware, Kerala High Court warns against republishing ‘derogatory’ posts: ‘No shield even if matter already public’

The matter which the editors published on their website was highly defamatory to the actor, the court said. (Image is generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: The Kerala High Court has ruled that editors can face criminal defamation charges for republishing derogatory statements sourced from social media, while refusing to quash proceedings against a magazine that reproduced alleged defamatory remarks against actor-director Mahesh P Nair.

Justice G Girish was hearing a plea by the editors of Vellinakshatram seeking to quash the defamation case against them over republishing a post with alleged derogatory remarks against an actor on their website. The editors claimed that the remarks in question had already reached the public through social media.

The fact that the words so published were already there in the public domain does not absolve the criminal liability of the editors, the court said.

The editors, by quoting the derogatory words from a social media post by the director Baiju Kottarakkara on their website, have committed the act of publishing highly defamatory content, capable of harming the reputation of Mahesh, the court held on March 9.