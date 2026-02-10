‘Hurry burry sanctions’: Kerala High Court upholds conviction of official who cleared Rs 34 lakh claims on last day of service

Kerala High Court news: The Kerala High Court has upheld the conviction of a government contractor and a former superintending engineer in a decades-old corruption case involving the Kulasekharapuram Irrigation Project.

Justice A Badharudeen, on February 3, dismissed the plea of an accused against the trial court conviction order in a corruption case, while ordering that a fine of Rs 17 lakh be realised from the legal heirs of the deceased former superintending engineer.

“As part of a conspiracy hatched between the superintending engineer and the contractor accused, before the retirement of the superintending engineer, some claims were raised by the contractor, and in a hurry-bury manner, the engineer granted the same on the date of his retirement,” the court observed.