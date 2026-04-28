Kerala High Court orders 6-year-old’s return to UK after language barrier leaves him ‘confined’

The Kerala High Court noted that the child had a limited understanding of Malayalam, was fluent in English, and expressed a willingness to go with his maternal aunt. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court: Putting the child’s welfare above all competing claims, the Kerala High Court has set aside a family court’s refusal and granted interim custody of a six-year-old boy to his maternal aunt, paving the way for his return to the United Kingdom after being “confined” for a period of almost nine months in Kerala.

A bench of Justices Shoba Annamma Eapen and S Manu was hearing a petition challenging the family court’s February 27 order that had declined interim custody to the child’s maternal grandfather and aunt in a cross-border custody dispute.

“On enquiry, the petitioners came to know that the child is not being sent to school,

confined indoors and not able to communicate with others…In the best interests of the child, we deem it appropriate to hand over the interim custody of the child, along with his belongings, to the second petitioner (maternal aunt), so as to enable her to take the child to the United Kingdom,” the court said on April 21.