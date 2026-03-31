Kerala High Court rescues 11-year-old from hostel after heartbreaking call to father reveals hunger, neglect

It was contended before the Kerala High Court that the petitioner, being the biological father and natural guardian of the child, is entitled to boy’s custody. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court custody ruling: Underscoring that placing the child in an institution for orphaned children cannot be regarded as being in his best interests, the Kerala High Court has granted custody of an 11-year-old boy to his biological father.

A division bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar was dealing with a habeas corpus plea from a father seeking the return of his son from a hostel primarily meant for orphaned children.

“The continued placement of the child in an institution meant for orphaned children cannot, in our view, be regarded as being in his best interests,” the court said on March 30. The bench noted that the child said he suffered from asthma and his welfare was not being properly attended to while in the care of his grandmother.