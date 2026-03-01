‘Threat to economy’: Why Kerala High Court refused bail to former co-operative bank chief in ‘Rs 101 crore scam’

N Basurangan, who served as the president of the Kandala Service Co-operative Bank for nearly three decades, allegedly conspired with others to divert crores. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: Observing that economic offences stand a class apart as they involve deep-rooted conspiracies and huge loss of public funds, the Kerala High Court has refused anticipatory bail to one N Basurangan, the former president of Kandala Service Co-operative Bank, in a case involving alleged misappropriation of over Rs 101 crore.

Justice A Badharudeen dismissed Basurangan’s anticipatory bail plea and said such offences affect the nation’s economy and pose serious threats to its financial health.

“Economic offences constitute a class apart, as they have deep rooted conspiracies involving huge loss of public funds, and therefore such offences need to be viewed seriously. They are considered as grave and serious offences affecting the economy of the country as a whole and thereby posing serious threats to the financial health of the country,” the court said on February 19, referring to a Supreme Court verdict.