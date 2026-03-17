‘Free electricity, housing don’t make bar association public body’: Kerala High Court rejects plea against bar body elections

Dispute relating to the election in the Association is purely an internal administrative affair and has no public colour or character, the court held. (Image is generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: Ruling that the bar association election dispute lacks public character and is not maintainable under Article 226 jurisdiction (inherent powers of high courts), the Kerala High Court recently dismissed a lawyer’s appeal alleging that the election was held in violation of the prescribed procedures.

“The mere fact that the association is housed in the high court building and that they are not made liable to pay electricity charges does not clothe it with the character of a public body or a public office,” the Kerala High Court said.

A bench of Justices Satish Ninan and P Krishna Kumar was hearing the appeal filed by advocate Sangeetha Lakshmana, who challenged a single judge’s order dismissing her petition. She had filed the plea, questioning the integrity of the bar association election.