Arrest ‘vitiated’ without written intimation to relatives: Kerala High Court grants bail to MDMA case accused

Section 47 of the BNSS provides that every police officer who arrests a person without warrant should communicate to him the grounds for arrest, the Kerala High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Kerala High Court news: The Kerala High Court recently granted bail to an accused who was allegedly found with 40.590 grams of MDMA, observing that the grounds of arrest of the accused were communicated to his relative over the phone but not in writing, rendering the arrest vitiated.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Justice Kauser Edappagath was hearing the plea of 53-year-old Basheer Thaliyil, who was accused in the case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Justice Kauser Edappagath granted bail to the accused on February 19. Justice Kauser Edappagath granted bail to the accused on February 19.

“Since the grounds of arrest were not communicated to the relatives of the applicant in writing, the arrest stands vitiated, and he is entitled to be released on bail,” the high court noted in its February 19 order.