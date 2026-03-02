‘Each life lost, failure of governance’: Why Kerala High Court summoned top officials over man-animal conflict

The guarantee of life and personal liberty under Article 21 of our Constitution cannot be rendered meaningless by persistent inaction on the part of the state administration, said the Kerala High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Coming down heavily on the state government over the death of a tribal resident in the Aralam region of Kannur district, the Kerala High Court has summoned top officials including the chief secretary observing that every loss of life in human-animal conflict is a failure of governance.

A bench of Justices Dr A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian was hearing a public interest litigation concerning recurring incidents of human-animal conflict in the Aralam Farm and the Tribal Rehabilitation and Development Mission (TRDM) area.

The steps taken by the state administration to be woefully inadequate to inspire confidence in the residents of the tribal colony, said the Kerala High Court. (Image enhanced using AI) The steps taken by the state administration to be woefully inadequate to inspire confidence in the residents of the tribal colony, said the Kerala High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)

“Every loss of human life, due to human animal conflict, represents a failure of the administrative machinery of the State, not to mention a failure to adhere to the constitutional morality expected of the State Executive, for which they must remain accountable,” the court said on February 27.