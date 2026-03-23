Kerala High Court refuses to stay release of Malayalam web series ‘Anali’ on JioHotstar

The Kerala High Court recently refused to restrain the release/streaming of a Malayalam web series titled ‘Anali’ on the OTT platform JioHotstar, citing alternative statutory remedy.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas disposed of the plea reserving the liberty of the petitioner to pursue her appellate remedy under Rule 12 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media, Ethics Code) Rules 2021.
“Since an alternative remedy exists, it is not appropriate to entertain this writ petition,” the court said.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas disposed of the plea granting liberty to pursue alternate remedy.
‘Alternative remedy exists’
As the representation submitted by the petitioner has been rejected, the petitioner has an alternative remedy under Rule 12 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media, Ethics Code) Rules 2021.
Since an alternative remedy exists, it is not appropriate to entertain this writ petition, especially on account of the nature of contentions urged.
However, the petitioner can be given liberty to pursue the remedy available under Rule 12 of Rules.
This writ is disposed of reserving the liberty of the petitioner to pursue her appellate remedy under Rule 12 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media, Ethics Code) Rules 2021, in accordance with law.
If any such appeal is filed, needless to mention, appropriate orders shall be passed without undue delay.
Rule 12 of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, empowers the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to establish a grievance redressal mechanism. This includes self-regulation by publishers and an inter-departmental committee for oversight to ensure compliance with the Ethics Code.
The self-regulating body while disposing a grievance or an appeal may issue following guidance or advisories to the publishers as under, namely:
(a) warning, censuring, admonishing or reprimanding the publisher; or
(b) requiring an apology by the publisher; or
(c) requiring the publisher to include a warning card or a disclaimer; or
(d) in case of online curated content, direct the publisher to (i) reclassify ratings of relevant content; (ii) make appropriate modification in the content descriptor, age classification and access control measures; (iii) edit synopsis of relevant content.
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(e) in case of any content where it is satisfied that there is a need for taking action to delete or modify the content for preventing incitement to the commission of a cognisable offence relating to public order, or in relation to the reasons enumerated in sub-section (1) of section 69A of the Act, refer such content to the Ministry for consideration by the oversight mechanism referred to in rule 13 for appropriate action.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
Expertise
Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents.
Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes:
Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts.
Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity.
Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes:
Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law.
Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates.
Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More