‘Pernicious conduct’: Kerala High Court slaps Rs 50,000 costs on advocates for stalling case over fees

The Kerala High Court emphasised that a lawyer’s role is to represent, not to get into the shoes of the client. (AI-generated iamge)

The Kerala High Court recently made sharp observations against members of the bar, categorising the act of stalling a client’s case over unpaid fees as “pernicious conduct” and imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on two advocates after noting that they had succeeded in stalling the disbursement of decretal amounts to rightful claimants for nearly ten months

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas emphasised that a lawyer’s role is to represent, not to own the litigation, and that the legal profession cannot afford to let the “facade of nobility” be torn by such exploitative practices.

The high court dismissed the petition filed by two advocates against newly engaged counsel, who were accused of fraudulently filing vakalath, while also noting that the petitioners had lodged complaints before the Chief Justice of Kerala, the bar council and the district court.