92-year-old’s 9-year battle against ‘tyranny of bureaucracy’ ends as Kerala High Court invokes freedom fighter’s poetic lines

Kerala High Court news: While strongly criticising the “tyranny of bureaucracy” and referring to lines from the freedom fighter T S Thirumumbu’s famous poem My Youth, the Kerala High Court came to the aid of a 92-year-old man who has spent nearly a decade fighting to have dangerous trees removed from a neighbouring property.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan was on February 9 hearing the nonagenarian’s plea seeking a direction to the local authorities to take steps in accordance with the order of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to remove trees from the neighbouring property which posed an imminent threat to his life and residential building.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said the nonagenarian’s fight indicates that age is merely “a limitation you put on your mind.” Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said the nonagenarian’s fight indicates that age is merely “a limitation you put on your mind.”

Acknowledging the elderly man’s fighting spirit, the Kerala High Court’s Justice Kunhikrishnan quoted Thirumumbu’s decades-old lines, saying, “My old age is not gray-headed; My youth is not gray-headed; My youth is not dulled by the number of births and deaths, My youth is not accustomed to bowing down before the mighty evil power.”

He went on to explain the meaning of the lines, and described, “The poet says that, greying my head is not my old age, and also not greying my head is not my youthfulness. The poet again states that counting the days from birth to the final day of life is not a measure of my youthfulness. The courage to never bow his head to the tyranny of bureaucracy during that time was his youthfulness.”

The Kerala High Court further added that this message is intended for older adults and younger people: “Age is no barrier to anything; it is a limitation you put on your mind and a lack of enthusiasm that holds you back.”

Slamming the municipal authority, the court said that this is nothing but a sorry state of affairs where to cut and remove a dangerous tree leaning toward a residential house, a citizen has to approach the constitutional court! It is nothing short of a shame on the corporation authorities.

The order added that they should read Thirumumbu’s poem 100 times to know that powerful citizens are here to fight against them, irrespective of their age, if they refuse to perform their duties.

The Kerala High Court emphasised that no citizen needs to bow their head to the bureaucracy if their rights, guaranteed by law, are infringed.

Background

The petitioner, C J Mathews, a retired official of the Ministry of Defence and resident of Kochi, has been petitioning various authorities since 2017 regarding two large trees on an adjacent seven-cent vacant plot.

The petitioner alleged that the trees posed an imminent threat to his life and residential building, with its roots penetrating the foundation of his house and wastewater pipelines, and branches endangering the structure during storms.

He claimed that the property is now a comfortable home for dangerous snakes and bats, further exacerbating the mental strain.

Despite a 2017 order from the RDO and a 2021 directive from the district collector, the Kochi Municipal Corporation only cleared bushes on the property, and failed to remove the trees.

Findings