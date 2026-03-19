How mother’s 22-year-long legal battle paved way for Rs 28 lakh compensation for her disabled daughter in Kerala High Court

The girl sustained the disability when she was aged three and a half years; she has now attained majority and is 25 years of age. (Image is generated using AI)

Kerala High Court: A mother’s 22-year fight to get justice for her disabled daughter recently culminated in a landmark ruling from the Kerala High Court, which recognised that no amount of money can heal intellectual disability and ordered Rs 28.33 lakh compensation by prioritising “functional disability” over standard medical assessment.



“Being intellectually disabled, no amount of money can renew her mental faculties that have been battered or shattered due to the accident,” the court observed.

Notably, the court interacted with the child to get a better perspective of the situation.

“Upon interacting with her in person and considering the report of the medical board as well as the documents produced by the appellants, I deem it appropriate to reassess and fix her functional disability at 100 per cent,” the court held.