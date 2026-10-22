Kerala High Court backs 10-year jail for man who raped elderly woman ‘to banish spirits’

A promise to drive away evil spirits allegedly became the pretext for sexually assaulting a 73-year-old woman inside her home. The Kerala High Court recently upheld a 61-year-old man’s conviction in the case, rejecting his arguments that inconsistencies over the date of the incident, a 19-day delay in filing the complaint and the absence of external injuries cast doubts on the prosecution’s case. It held that the discrepancies were not enough to discredit the survivor’s testimony and confirmed the 10-year prison term imposed by the trial court.

Justice A Badharudeen was hearing an appeal filed by the convict against the verdict of the Thrissur Special Court which had sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh for rape, along with three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 for sexual harassment. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

“Going through the sentence imposed on par with the nature and seriousness of the offences committed by the appellant/accused, no interference in the sentence is found justifiable. Therefore, the sentence also is liable to be confirmed,” the court said on October 12.

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Rejecting the argument that the absence of external injuries undermined the woman’s account, the court relied on the doctor’s explanation that injuries could have healed before the medical examination. It also considered telephone records showing three calls between the accused and the woman on October 8, 2022, the date the court accepted as the date of the incident.

Assault under guise of spiritual treatment

According to the survivor’s testimony, she lived with her daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. On October 7, 2022, her daughter-in-law and the children left for another relative’s home. Her son, who was abroad, asked her to contact a man who claimed to be a spiritual adviser and discuss her difficulties with him.

Justice A Badharudeen upheld the 10-year prison sentence, ruling that discrepancies in the survivor’s account and the absence of external injuries did not justify rejecting her testimony. Justice A Badharudeen upheld the 10-year prison sentence, ruling that discrepancies in the survivor’s account and the absence of external injuries did not justify rejecting her testimony.

The woman then allegedly called the accused using a telephone number provided by her son. The man agreed to visit her home. The woman testified that the accused claimed that idols and evil spirits were present in her body and said he could remove them. According to her account, the accused then sexually assaulted her, claiming that he was carrying out the supposed treatment.

The prosecution examined several witnesses, including the survivor’s daughters, a relative who had seen the accused going to her house, the doctor who examined her, and the investigating officer.

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Argument over conflicting dates rejected

A central argument in the appeal was that the survivor initially identified October 7, 2022, as the date of the incident but later said it occurred on October 8. The defence contended that the change amounted to a crucial improvement in her testimony and undermined the prosecution’s case. The prosecution maintained that she had corrected the date in a subsequent statement and that her initial account had repeated the earlier date by mistake.

Justice Badharudeen acknowledged that the survivor should have stated the corrected date during her initial examination. The judgment also noted shortcomings in the prosecution’s handling of this aspect of her evidence.

However, the court found that the failure did not justify rejecting her testimony. It relied on the subsequent statement and call detail records showing three calls between the accused and the survivor on October 8. The judge concluded that the discrepancy could not be treated as a material omission sufficient to disbelieve the prosecution‘s case.

19-day delay in complaint

The defence also questioned the 19-day delay in lodging the police complaint. The survivor explained that she decided to approach the police after discussing the matter with her son and daughters. The high court found the explanation sufficient.

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It observed that a delay in reporting sexual abuse, particularly involving an elderly woman, could not by itself be a reason to disbelieve the prosecution when an explanation had been offered and the evidence supported the allegation.

The doctor examined the woman on October 28, 2022, about 20 days after the alleged incident. No external injuries were found. Explaining the significance of the gap between the incident and the examination, the doctor stated, “Since the incident took place 20 days back, if at all any injury was occurred due to the assault, it would have healed by the time of examination”.

The court held that the absence of external injuries did not establish that the alleged assault had not occurred.

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The accused also relied on testimony from the survivor’s son concerning a possible dispute involving the family and the accused over property-related matters. The defence suggested that this could have provided a motive for falsely implicating him.

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The high court found that the son’s evidence did not establish that the sexual assault allegation was false. It also examined contradictions brought out during the cross-examination of other prosecution witnesses and concluded that they were not material enough to undermine the survivor’s testimony. The court further rejected the challenge to the telephone records, noting that the call-detail evidence included the required certificate under the Evidence Act.