Can WhatsApp message justify arrest? Kerala High Court denies bail to NDPS accused, notes compliance

The Kerala High Court observed that the grounds of arrest were intimated to the accused through a WhatsApp message. (Representational image generated using AI)

Inputs by Sumit Kumar Singh

Kerala High Court news: The Kerala High Court has denied bail to a man accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, observing that the grounds of arrest were intimated to him through a WhatsApp message and there was substantial compliance.

Justice Kauser Edappagath was on February 12 hearing the bail plea of one Shameem, 33, and observed that the grounds were communicated to the accused’s relative through a WhatsApp message.

“Even though the relative was asked over the phone to appear before the arresting officer, he expressed his unwillingness to appear. Accordingly, the grounds of arrest were intimated to him through a WhatsApp message. Hence, I am of the view that there is substantial compliance,” the court said while denying the bail.