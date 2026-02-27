Can non-citizen claim Indian rights? Why Kerala High Court freed jailed LTTE member after 4 years without trial

The meaning of the word 'life' in Article 21 cannot be narrowed down and it is available not only to every citizen of the country, but also to a person, who may not be a citizen of the country, said the Kerala High Court.

The Kerala High Court has granted bail to a Sri Lankan national booked under stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) who was allegedly part of the outer security ring of slain Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) chief Velupillai Prabhakaran and held that the right to speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution is also applicable to the people who are not citizens of this country.

A bench of Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice P V Balakrishnan was hearing an appeal of a Sri Lankan citizen, one Satkunam alias Sabesan, 49, against a trial court denial of granting him bail in April, 2024.