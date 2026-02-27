Can non-citizen claim Indian rights? Why Kerala High Court freed jailed LTTE member after 4 years without trial
The Kerala High Court was hearing a bail plea of a Sri Lankan citizen booked under UAPA, who was allegedly part of the outer security ring of slain Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) chief Velupillai Prabhakaran.
The meaning of the word 'life' in Article 21 cannot be narrowed down and it is available not only to every citizen of the country, but also to a person, who may not be a citizen of the country, said the Kerala High Court.
Even the rigour of the NDPS Act will not come in the way when the court deals with the liberty of a person, said the Kerala High Court.
A bench of Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice P V Balakrishnan was hearing an appeal of a Sri Lankan citizen, one Satkunam alias Sabesan, 49, against a trial court denial of granting him bail in April, 2024.
“The right to speedy trial enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution is applicable to all persons and is not restricted to citizens of this country,” the court said, referring to the Supreme Court verdict on February 24.
Article 21 of the Constitution applies irrespective of the nature of the crime.
Even the rigour under Section 37 of the NDPS Act will not come in the way when the court deals with the liberty of a person, because more the rigour, the quicker the adjudication ought to be.
The appellant is undergoing incarceration for a period of more than four years and four months.
The report received from the trial court shows that the trial is not likely to commence and end in near future.
We are of the considered view that this is a fit case where the appellant can be granted the relief as sought for by him.
The constitutional right of speedy trial will have precedence over the strict provisions such as Sections 43-D(5) and also 43-D(7) of the UA(P) Act, and by passage of time, the effect of these statutory provisions will have to be diluted to give way to protect the constitutional rights.
The contention of the respondent that Section 43-D(7) of the UA(P) Act places a complete embargo on this court in granting bail to the appellant, does not have any legs to stand.
If the state or any prosecuting agency, including the court concerned, has no wherewithal to provide or protect the fundamental right of an accused to have a speedy trial as enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution, then the state or any other prosecuting agency should not oppose the plea for bail on the ground that the crime committed is serious.
While allowing the appeal and setting aside the special court’s April 22, 2024 order denying bail, the high court imposed stringent safeguards.
These include a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh with two solvent sureties.
The chargesheet accuses him of conspiring to wage war against Sri Lanka, illicit trafficking of 300.323 kg of heroin, procuring five Type-56 rifles and 1,000 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, raising funds through narcotics trade and hawala channels and investing proceeds in movable and immovable properties in Tamil Nadu.
