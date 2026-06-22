No relief for man facing rape charges, body-shaming fiancée before calling off wedding

Underlining that serious offences affect society and cannot be terminated merely because parties have settled, the Kerala High Court has refused to set aside criminal proceedings against a man accused of sexually assaulting his fiancée, body-shaming her, and later backing out of marriage.

Justice Jobin Sebastian was hearing the accused’s plea, contending on the ground that he and the complainant had amicably settled their dispute, and that the criminal proceedings against him were liable to be set aside in the interest of justice.

“The offence involved in this case is obviously not private in nature and certainly has a serious impact on society. Therefore, the compromise said to have been arrived at between the accused and the de facto complainant cannot be taken as a reason to quash the proceedings against the accused,” the June 10 order noted.