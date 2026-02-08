Kerala HC dismisses plea against entry of Christians priests in Hindu temple, says rules shouldn’t be used to ‘foment disharmony’

Dismissing a petition challenging the entry of two Christian priests to a temple, the Kerala High Court has urged the state government to examine whether a particular clause of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules, which restricted the entry of non-Hindus in temples, should be retained or amended after consulting the stakeholders.

A devotee named Sanil Narayanan Nampoothiri had approached the high court seeking action against authorities of the Sree Parthasarathy Temple in Adoor, after two priests entered the temple in 2023 upon an invitation. The temple comes under the state-run Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

Nampoothiri claimed that the entry of the priests was allowed in violation of the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Act, 1965, and the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules. Clause 3(a) of the rules specifically prohibits the entry of persons who are not Hindus in the temples. However, there is no provision in the Act prohibiting the entry of non-Hindus.