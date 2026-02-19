Petition against Kerala Story 2: High Court issues notice to producer, CBFC, Centre

Admitting a petition challenging the screening certificate granted to the film, Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, the Kerala High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the producer of the movie.

Acting upon the petition moved by one Sreedev Namboodiri, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas posted the matter for hearing on February 24. Apart from the Centre and the CBFC, the other respondent is Sunshine Pictures.

The petitioner argued that the movie, slated for release next week, will allegedly create a law-and-order situation. The petition pointed out that the teaser of the movie says, “ab sahenge nahin… ladenge (we will not tolerate anymore… but will fight).”