Petition against Kerala Story 2: High Court issues notice to producer, CBFC, Centre

The petitioner claimed that the film, slated for release next week, could create a law-and-order issue

Written by: Shaju Philip
3 min readThiruvananthapuramFeb 19, 2026 09:59 PM IST
The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond case, CBFC screening certificate plea, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas order,The petitioner argued that the movie, slated for release next week, will allegedly create a law-and-order situation.
Admitting a petition challenging the screening certificate granted to the film, Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, the Kerala High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the producer of the movie.

Acting upon the petition moved by one Sreedev Namboodiri, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas posted the matter for hearing on February 24. Apart from the Centre and the CBFC, the other respondent is Sunshine Pictures.

The petitioner argued that the movie, slated for release next week, will allegedly create a law-and-order situation. The petition pointed out that the teaser of the movie says, “ab sahenge nahin… ladenge (we will not tolerate anymore… but will fight).”

The petitioner, who sought the quashing of the screening certificate issued to the film, said the movie depicts women from various states who are allegedly being lured into relationships and coerced into conversion. Despite the story being spread across various states, the film carries the title, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, the petitioner argued, alleging that this links the theme of forced religious conversion with Kerala.

The petition pointed out that this creates a “misleading regional association and undermines the dignity and reputation of the people of Kerala, infringing upon their rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution and further violating the reasonable restrictions to freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution”.

The sequel to the controversial film, Kerala Story, has already created an uproar in Kerala, where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the people of the state should reject “hate campaigns” and strongly uphold the values of truth, secularism, and brotherhood.

In a statement, Vijayan had said, “The release of a second part of ‘The Kerala Story’,  which was made with the agenda of spreading hatred against Kerala and insulting our secular traditions, should be seen seriously.”

Story continues below this ad

Congress Working Committee member and former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said the project appears aimed at undermining Kerala’s long-standing secular values and weakening the deep-rooted interfaith harmony that defines the state. According to him, the very idea of a second instalment has caused widespread unease. “The first film sought to defame Kerala, portray the state in a negative light, and cast aspersions on its enduring culture of communal harmony. The sequel may intensify these elements by promoting greater levels of hostility, division, and sectarian narratives,” he said.

Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.

 


