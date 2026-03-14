LPG customers don’t belong to distributors: Kerala High Court upholds landmark 2025 transfer policy

The court observed that the contractual relationship of the LPG consumer is with the oil company and not the distributor. (Image generated using AI)

LPG cylinder supply news: In a ruling affecting LPG distribution networks across Kerala, the Kerala High Court has upheld a policy introduced by public sector oil companies permitting the transfer of LPG customers from one distributor to another as part of market restructuring.

Justice M A Abdul Hakhim dismissed two writ petitions filed by an association of LPG distributors and several individual dealers challenging the February 21, 2025 policy on “Customer Transfer – Market Restructuring”, holding that Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have the authority to reorganise their distribution systems in the interest of consumers.

The court emphasised that LPG distributors cannot claim permanent rights over customers. (Image enhanced using AI) The court emphasised that LPG distributors cannot claim permanent rights over customers. (Image enhanced using AI)

“The rationale behind the marketing policy in a commercial contract is not a matter for this Court to consider, so long as the same does not violate any of the fundamental rights of the affected parties,’ the court said on March 10.