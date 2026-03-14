LPG customers don’t belong to distributors: Kerala High Court upholds landmark 2025 transfer policy
The court dismissed two writ petitions filed by an association of LPG distributors and several individual dealers challenging the February 21, 2025 policy on “Customer Transfer – Market Restructuring”.
Justice M A Abdul Hakhim dismissed two writ petitions filed by an association of LPG distributors and several individual dealers challenging the February 21, 2025 policy on “Customer Transfer – Market Restructuring”, holding that Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have the authority to reorganise their distribution systems in the interest of consumers.
The court emphasised that LPG distributors cannot claim permanent rights over customers. (Image enhanced using AI)
“The rationale behind the marketing policy in a commercial contract is not a matter for this Court to consider, so long as the same does not violate any of the fundamental rights of the affected parties,’ the court said on March 10.
The court invoked the principles of “indoor management”, observing that in the absence of evidence to the contrary, it must be presumed that internal procedures were properly followed when the policy was issued.
It further held that earlier rulings of the Kerala High Court had already established that oil companies have the right to transfer LPG customers between distributors.
However, the new policy ensures that a distributor’s customer base cannot fall below 100 per cent of the refill ceiling limit, thereby guaranteeing a minimum level of business.
The court said that if the new policy were struck down, the earlier and less favourable guidelines might become applicable again.
Constitutional principles cited
The court also relied on Articles 39(b) and 39(c) of the Constitution, which require the state to distribute resources in a manner that serves the common good and prevents concentration of economic power.
The court observed that LPG distributorships constitute a form of state largesse, and policies governing their allocation must ensure equitable distribution and consumer welfare.
Petitions dismissed
After considering the legal and constitutional issues involved, the court concluded that the petitioners had failed to demonstrate any illegality or arbitrariness in the policy.
“The petitioners have not made out any ground or reason to interfere with the policy,” the court held while dismissing the writ petitions.
The ruling clears the way for oil marketing companies to implement the LPG customer transfer policy in Kerala as part of efforts to restructure distribution networks and improve service delivery.
The companies also pointed out that distributorship agreements expressly provide that dealers may be required to take over customers from other distributors or surrender some of their own customers when necessary.
According to the companies, the restructuring policy was introduced to ensure efficient delivery of LPG cylinders and to avoid excessive concentration of customers with a few distributors.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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