Kerala High Court backs ED powers, says no FIR needed for money laundering civil action

A Division Bench of Kerala High Court Friday held that the non-registration of an FIR or non-filing of a complaint in respect of a scheduled offence will not bar the Enforcement Directorate from initiating civil action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The civil action under the act pertains to proceedings related to attaching, freezing and confiscating assets reckoned as the proceeds of a crime.

Upholding the ED probe against the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), the Bench of Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar said registration of a scheduled offence is a prerequisite only for penal prosecution under Section 3 and not for the civil action of attachment under Section 5 or the exercise of inquiry powers under Section 50 of the PMLA.