38 students, 1 wrong code: Kerala High Court saves Class 10 CBSE Board exam candidates from ‘clerical’ nightmare

Kerala High Court news: In a relief delivered just weeks before the commencement of the Class 10 Board examinations, the Kerala High Court came to the aid of 38 students who were on the verge of being compelled to write the wrong Sanskrit paper due to a clerical error by their school.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas was hearing a petition filed by Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kasaragod, and directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to immediately correct the subject code in the Board’s records and permit the affected students to appear for “Communicative Sanskrit” in the 2025–26 Secondary School Examination.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas directed the CBSE to immediately correct the subject code.
“Taking into consideration the plight of the 38 innocent students who had been preparing themselves for writing the subject ‘Communicative Sanskrit’ will be subjected to serious prejudice, if they are forced to write ‘Sanskrit’, solely on account of a mistake by the school authorities,” the court said on February 3.
Court recognises students’ plight
Compelling the students to undergo an examination against their will and choice would not be justifiable.
The court noted that the students had undergone studies specifically in Communicative Sanskrit and had been preparing for that subject throughout the academic year.
Obviously, the students have been expecting and preparing in advance for writing the subject Communicative Sanskrit.
Even if the two subjects were similar in nature, the court held that forcing students to write a paper different from the one they had opted for and studied would cause serious prejudice.
The court acknowledged that examination timelines are fixed for valid administrative reasons, including printing of question papers and logistical arrangements.
It observed that ordinarily, such timelines cannot be interfered with lightly.
“Such timelines are prescribed with a purpose,” the court noted.
However, it found that the present case presented an “extraordinary situation” where judicial intervention was necessary to prevent injustice.
The court held that failure to exercise its jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution would result in “serious prejudice to the 38 innocent students”.
Directions issued, with warning
Allowing the writ petition, the court directed the CBSE authorities, including the controller of examinations and the regional officer, to correct the subject code from “122” to “119” and permit the 38 students listed in the petition to write the ‘Communicative Sanskrit’ examination for the 2025–26 academic year.
At the same time, the court was careful to clarify that its order should not be treated as a precedent.
It emphasised that the relief was granted solely due to the extraordinary circumstances and the imminent prejudice faced by the students.
Importantly, the judgment also left the door open for the CBSE to initiate appropriate action against the school authorities for the error committed.
The Board was permitted to proceed in accordance with law and recover any costs incurred due to the correction process
The case revolved around 38 out of 114 Class 10 students in the school who had opted for Communicative Sanskrit as their language subject.
According to the CBSE regulations, the subject code for Communicative Sanskrit is “119”.
However, while uploading the registration details on the CBSE portal, the school mistakenly entered the subject code as “122”.
The discrepancy went unnoticed until January 12, 2026, barely weeks before the Board examinations scheduled for February.
By that time, the CBSE’s correction window had long closed.
According to the Board’s schedule, the last date for online submission of the list of candidates with normal fees was September 13, 2025, and the correction portal remained open from October 13 to October 27, 2025.
When the mistake was discovered, the school immediately sent a request on January 12, 2026, seeking correction.
The students themselves also submitted representations requesting urgent intervention. Subsequent communications followed on January 14, 23, 27 and 29.
However, by communication dated January 23, 2026, the CBSE declined the request, stating that the correction timeline had expired on October 27, 2025, and could not be reopened.
The Board also maintained that the students could appear for “Sanskrit” under code 122, contending that the subjects were similar and comparable.
With the Class 10 Board examinations around the corner, the ruling has brought immense relief not only to the 38 affected students but also to their anxious families.
For teenagers who had spent months preparing for a specific syllabus, the prospect of writing a different examination paper, even if closely related, could have caused academic confusion and psychological stress at a crucial stage.
The high court’s intervention underscores a broader principle: while procedural discipline in public examinations is essential, administrative rigidity cannot override fairness, especially when the students themselves are blameless.
In balancing institutional timelines with individual justice, the court has reaffirmed that education systems exist to serve students, and not the other way around.
