38 students, 1 wrong code: Kerala High Court saves Class 10 CBSE Board exam candidates from ‘clerical’ nightmare

With the Class 10 Board examinations around the corner, the Kerala High Court ruling has brought immense relief not only to the affected students but also to their families.

Kerala High Court news: In a relief delivered just weeks before the commencement of the Class 10 Board examinations, the Kerala High Court came to the aid of 38 students who were on the verge of being compelled to write the wrong Sanskrit paper due to a clerical error by their school.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas was hearing a petition filed by Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Kasaragod, and directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to immediately correct the subject code in the Board’s records and permit the affected students to appear for “Communicative Sanskrit” in the 2025–26 Secondary School Examination.

“Taking into consideration the plight of the 38 innocent students who had been preparing themselves for writing the subject ‘Communicative Sanskrit’ will be subjected to serious prejudice, if they are forced to write ‘Sanskrit’, solely on account of a mistake by the school authorities,” the court said on February 3.