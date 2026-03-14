Kerala govt softens stance on entry of women in Sabarimala temple, calls for ‘wider consultation’

"A decision in this regard should be rendered by the court after assessing the opinions of social reformers and religious scholars as an impartial authority,” the bench said.

Climbing down on its earlier stance against the restrictions on the entry of women of a particular age group into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Government on Saturday called for “wide consultation with and… soliciting views of eminent religious scholars and reputed social reformers of” the Hindu religion before any changes are made to the “religious practice followed for so many years.”

In written submissions to the top court, where a 9-judge Constitution Bench is due to hear important constitutional questions arising from petitions seeking a review of the SC’s September 28, 2018 judgment which quashed the restrictions on women’s entry, the State said it “is of the considered opinion that what is to be considered by the Court, in the matter of a judicial review with regard to Article 25, should not be as to whether a particular religious practice or belief appeals to reason or sentiment, but should be as to whether the belief is genuinely and conscientiously held as part of the profession or practice of religion. Therefore, it would be expedient in the interests of justice that, as stated in paragraph 4 of the counter affidavit dated 13.11.2007, inter alia, for and on behalf of the State of Kerala, any judicial review into any religious practice followed for so many years connected with the belief and values accepted by the people must be after wide consultation and after soliciting views of eminent religious scholars and reputed social reformers of that religion. A decision in this regard should be rendered by the court after assessing the opinions of social reformers and religious scholars as an impartial authority.”