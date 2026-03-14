Kerala govt softens stance on entry of women in Sabarimala temple, calls for ‘wider consultation’
The submissions filed through Senior Advocate Jaideep Gupta and Advocate Nishe Rajen Shonker added that “previous experience in the matter of Sabarimala shrine and the response of devotees including women devotees would support the above submission.”
Climbing down on its earlier stance against the restrictions on the entry of women of a particular age group into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Government on Saturday called for “wide consultation with and… soliciting views of eminent religious scholars and reputed social reformers of” the Hindu religion before any changes are made to the “religious practice followed for so many years.”
In written submissions to the top court, where a 9-judge Constitution Bench is due to hear important constitutional questions arising from petitions seeking a review of the SC’s September 28, 2018 judgment which quashed the restrictions on women’s entry, the State said it “is of the considered opinion that what is to be considered by the Court, in the matter of a judicial review with regard to Article 25, should not be as to whether a particular religious practice or belief appeals to reason or sentiment, but should be as to whether the belief is genuinely and conscientiously held as part of the profession or practice of religion. Therefore, it would be expedient in the interests of justice that, as stated in paragraph 4 of the counter affidavit dated 13.11.2007, inter alia, for and on behalf of the State of Kerala, any judicial review into any religious practice followed for so many years connected with the belief and values accepted by the people must be after wide consultation and after soliciting views of eminent religious scholars and reputed social reformers of that religion. A decision in this regard should be rendered by the court after assessing the opinions of social reformers and religious scholars as an impartial authority.”
The submissions, filed through Senior Advocate Jaideep Gupta and Advocate Nishe Rajen Shonker, added that “previous experience in the matter of the Sabarimala shrine and the response of devotees, including women devotees, would support the above submission.”
The SC has formulated seven questions to be answered by the 9-judge bench, which has set April 7, 2026, to commence the hearing.
The 7 questions are:
1. What is the interplay between the freedom of religion under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution with other provisions under Part III of the Constitution?
2. What is the scope of “public order, morality and health” under Article 25(1) of the Constitution?
3. What is the scope and extent of the word ‘morality’ under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India and whether it is meant to include constitutional morality?
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4. What is the scope and extent of judicial review with regard to identification of essential religious practices?
5. What is the meaning of expression “Sections of Hindus” occurring in Article 25(2)(b) of the Constitution of India?
6. Whether essential religious practices are protected under Article 26?
7. Whether a person not belonging to a religious denomination or religious group can question a practice of that religious denomination or religious group by filing a PIL?
Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 23 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry.
He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with The Indian Express, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More