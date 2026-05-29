Missed Kerala flight due to Rajdhani delay: Railways told to pay Kota couple Rs 69,000

Railways news: Nearly nine years after a Rajdhani Express delay caused a Rajasthan couple to miss their flight to Kerala, forcing them to incur Rs 73,000 in additional travel expenses, the State Consumer Disputes redressal Commission has upheld an order directing the railways to pay approximately Rs 69,000 in compensation for financial loss and mental harassment.

The bench comprising Judicial Member Nirmal Singh Medtwal and Member Karuna Jain was hearing dismissed an appeal filed by the West Central Railway and upheld the August 2023 order of the district consumer commission in favour of Kota resident Anil Kumar Rana and ruled that the railways had failed to justify the prolonged delay and could not escape liability for the consequences faced by the passengers.

“The Railways had accepted full fare for the journey up to Delhi and assured the service accordingly, but due to shortcomings in that service, the complainant missed his connecting flight,” the commission said on May 27, upholding the compensation order.

Commission rejects Railways’ defence

The state commission, however, noted that the railways failed to place any convincing documentary evidence explaining the exact reason behind the four-hour delay.

The bench observed that delays may be excusable in extraordinary situations such as accidents, terrorism, floods or earthquakes, but authorities must establish such circumstances with evidence.

In the present case, the commission found that no such proof had been produced.

It also rejected the argument that the passenger should have abandoned the train journey midway and arranged another mode of transport to Delhi.

The commission observed that passengers generally rely on the timetable and service assurances given by the railways while planning connecting flights and journeys.

Journey that went wrong

According to the case records, Anil Kumar Rana and his wife Anita Rana had planned a trip to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala in December 2017.

On November 9, 2017, they booked Air India economy-class tickets worth Rs 33,929 for a Delhi-to-Thiruvananthapuram flight scheduled to depart at 6.05 pm on December 17, 2017. To reach Delhi comfortably before the flight, the couple booked tickets on the Kota-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express (Train number 12431), which was scheduled to leave Kota at 6.55 am and reach Delhi at 12.40 pm the same day.

However, things did not go according to plan.

The Rajdhani Express allegedly reached Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 4.50 pm, more than four hours behind schedule. By the time the couple reached the airport, they had already missed their flight to Kerala.

The couple reportedly spent the night at the airport and later booked fresh economy-class tickets for the next day at a much higher fare of Rs 72,930. Apart from the additional airfare, they also claimed hotel expenses, mental agony and severe inconvenience caused by the delay.

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Approached railways, got no relief

Court records show that Rana first approached railway authorities through written representations in March and September 2018, seeking reimbursement for the losses caused due to the delayed train.

When no compensation was granted, he sent a legal notice in December 2018 before eventually moving the consumer forum. The complaint sought compensation for the additional airfare, mental harassment and litigation expenses.

What railways argued

The railways opposed the complaint and argued that train delays can happen because of operational, technical and safety-related reasons.

It also contended that passengers are aware that train timings are not absolutely guaranteed and claimed that Rana already knew during the journey that the train was running late.

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According to the railways, the couple could have made alternative arrangements to reach Delhi in time for the flight.

The railways further challenged the jurisdiction of the consumer forum and argued that there was no “deficiency in service” on its part.

Compensation awarded

The district consumer commission had directed the railways to pay Rs 39,001 towards the additional airfare incurred by the couple after deducting the original ticket amount already spent.

It also awarded:

Rs 20,000 for mental agony and harassment

Rs 5,000 towards hotel expenses

Rs 5,000 as litigation costs

The total compensation awarded came to Rs 69,001, apart from interest on the airfare component.

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Why judgment matters

The ruling is significant for passengers who plan tight travel schedules involving connecting flights, medical appointments, examinations or business commitments around train journeys.

Consumer law experts say the order reinforces the principle that public transport authorities can be held accountable when unexplained delays cause foreseeable financial losses and hardship to passengers.